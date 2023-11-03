The 9 Hottest National Sex Toy Day Sales This Weekend

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals just around the corner, you might be hoarding your well-earned pennies in hopes of nabbing the best sale possible. However, we're here to tell you that's not necessary. Saturday, November 4, is National Sex Toy Day, and the sales are fire.
We're talking early BFCM sale rollouts and hefty discounts on best-selling sex toys, from famed clitoral stimulators to couples' vibrators to overly stuffed advent calendars — even additional discounts on (already pretty damn affordable) Amazon sex toys. There are sales on top of sales, resulting in some of the lowest prices on hot sex toys we've ever seen before (the Satsifyer Pro 2 is below $30?!).
Don't wait too long. Some of these sales are only happening while supplies last, and with prices this low, we're not sure how long that'll be. Keep reading to find out all the dates, sale info, and discount codes as well as a personal toy recommendation for each. Happy sex toy day to us all!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
