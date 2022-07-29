This Sunday, July 31 is National Orgasm Day, and we've never been more ready to celebrate. The day is all about celebrating and educating the masses about female pleasure (which is something we can absolutely get behind). For example, did you know that over 50% of people with vulvas have reported faking their orgasms? Tons of factors play into the pleasure gap (mental pressures, lack of sexual education, performance anxiety, etc.), but a great way to combat those factors is ... you guessed it ... masturbation — especially learning what makes your clitoris feel good. Taking the time to figure out your body's turn-ons (and turn-offs!) is the surest way to unlock the knowledge you need to get you to the Big O (both solo and with a partner).
Just in time for the Big O's biggest day, sexual wellness companies across the internet are slashing prices on vibrators and sexual wellness products of all kinds to help you celebrate. Ahead, we've compiled the 10 best deals for National Orgasm Day, so you can get everything you need to celebrate ... including the best climax possible.