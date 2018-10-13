We Tried The Entire Nars Holiday Collection — & This Is What To Buy

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Lipstick ornaments, advent calendars, glitter everything: When it comes to holiday makeup collections, most brands are pretty predictable. Unless, of course, that brand is Nars Cosmetics — and this year, the industry rebels didn't disappoint.
The brand recently released a studded holiday collection inspired by the "iconic punk fashion of the 1970s," which features an array of new lip colors and playful palettes, as well as some cult classics from the iconic brand. (We see you, Laguna.)
Intrigued to see what a punk New Year's might look like, we took the entire lineup out for a spin. Ahead, seven R29 staffers test out the products from Nars' newest holiday collection and give their honest opinions.