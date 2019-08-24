Search
NARS

Bronzing Powder - Laguna

$40.00
At Bloomingdale's
Diffused powder with golden shimmer to create an all-over warmth and contour for the entire face. Will create a natural looking glow and enhance the look of tanned skin.
