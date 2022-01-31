One Of Our Favorite Black-Owned Fashion Brands Is Having A Rare Sale

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here.
The digital storefront of Black-owned fashion and lifestyle brand Nappy Head Club is a place we could peruse for hours. Co-founders Rachel Topping and Rikki Michelle launched the unisex streetwear and home goods imprint on Instagram back in 2017, and now their e-commerce hub is home to a host of scrollable goodness; from statement-making staples that will slide seamlessly into any wardrobe to thought-provoking essays and hair-care resources. There’s a new reason to spend all of your free time on the brand’s minimal, ultra-cool dot-com right this second— every item in its inventory is up to 40% off until midnight tonight, January 31.
A sale this good on a brand this unique is a rare occurrence. Nappy Head Club’s pieces make unapologetic political points, whether it’s a call to “Protect Black Women” or simply invoking “nappy” (a word with some messy etymology in the English language) in the brand’s own namesake — but their fashion-forward designs don’t sacrifice an ounce of style in the process. To top it off, a portion of January’s proceeds are going to the Black Mental Health Alliance, which promotes the overall health and wellbeing of Black people. In short, shopping at Nappy Head Club is a win for your wardrobe but, even better, a win for Black communities.
Chic bucket hats (that can even fit over braids) are going for $25, statement-making tanks are 30% off, oversized sweatshirts are under $50. Scroll below to see our top picks, add some goods to your R29 cart, and sleep well knowing you supported a Black-owned business with some bomb Black representation.
In the pocket of this 100% cotton tee, you'll find Nappy Head Club's definition of a Black woman: "What occurs when the sun and the earth make love." Are we tearing up? A tad. But we're also obsessed with the way the top’s subtle design pairs with a statement so beautiful and complex.
We'd say Nappy Head Club's bucket hat is a poster child of the brand. It currently comes in olive, black, and cream. We especially appreciate the diverse selection of hairstyles featured on site, so we know how the hat works with different Black 'dos. At Nappy Head Club, our noggins can always live comfortably beneath a swanky cap.
The United Afros Of The World hoodie is a call for community, but it's also simply a cozy unisex sweatshirt that you can strut around the town in. It comes in a soft polyester-cotton blend and goes up to size 4XL.
Plop this statement tank on, and we guarantee many a compliment will fly your way. On the front, you'll find "Nappy" embroidered across a stretch ribbed polyester blend fabric that hugs your torso in all the right places.
We don't think this oversized scarf references Chris Rock's famous documentary. Instead, we assume it's all about protecting what lives atop our head. Right now, the 100% georgette crepe layer — shown here styled as both a top and a headwrap — is available in both black and antique white.
Not scarf gal? Opt for the brand's high-quality satin bonnet instead. According to Nappy Head Club, it's meant for "outside, inside, anyside." Why? Because "that's you business." The protective cap is designed to accommodate up to 27.5" worth of head circumference and let your hair have some room to breathe.
Whether you're sporting it at the beach or flaunting it at brunch paired with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans, this allover-print maillot is a statement-making stunner. And did we mention it's reversible? Turn it inside-out to find a solid black bodysuit for those nights you'd rather keep a low profile.
A bag that speaks for you is a bag worth buying. It's 100% cotton, a substantial 20 inches by 24 inches, and will compliment any casual outfit with an unapologetic statement.
