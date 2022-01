One Of Our Favorite Black-Owned Fashion Brands Is Having A Rare Sale

A sale this good on a brand this unique is a rare occurrence. Nappy Head Club’s pieces make unapologetic political points, whether it’s a call to “Protect Black Women” or simply invoking “nappy” (a word with some messy etymology in the English language) in the brand’s own namesake — but their fashion-forward designs don’t sacrifice an ounce of style in the process. To top it off, a portion of January’s proceeds are going to the Black Mental Health Alliance , which promotes the overall health and wellbeing of Black people. In short, shopping at Nappy Head Club is a win for your wardrobe but, even better, a win for Black communities.