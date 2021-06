The Under-$40 Nap Dress Of Amazon

The popularity of the so-called “nap dress” came on slowly and quietly — not unlike the proverbial forty winks themselves. While the womenswear brand Hill House Home is best known for packaging the frock back in 2019, the term has become so ubiquitously applied to a certain style of dress that it’s achieved the status of Kleenex® or Tupperware®; the brand name has come to represent the entire category. Not only is this dress associated with a very specific silhouette (smocked in the bodice, loose in the skirt, and flattering in the overall fit) but the idea of it has also become synonymous with 2020 itself. Despite the fact that we're preparing to get out of bed (symbolically) for the first time since a global pandemic upended our lives, we’re now recognizing our deep-rooted attachment to the forgiving frock that's become our go-to attire during a, particularly, snooze-worthy year. Knowing that the dress penetrated every possible corner of the retail world in 2020, it should come as no surprise that there’s a nap dress for every style and budget out there. This brings us to the agenda of today’s viral deep-dive: a fanatically reviewed nap dress we found quietly lurking on Amazon for $40. The brainchild of a brand called Miessial , this affordable iteration is more officially referred to as the Striped Linen Long Dress Elegant Ruffle Cap Sleeves Midi Dress and is offered in three crowd-pleasing colorways (a sky blue stripe, slate gray stripe, and classic white stripe). Amazon's cotton-linen-blend frock checks all of the nap dress boxes: a smocked bodice, romantic sleeves, free-flowing skirt, and (seemingly) airy fabrication that makes it perfect for all-day summer wear.