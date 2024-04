While Carrie donned a mini slip dress , we love the idea of a sheer maxi slip dress. Several designers, like Jason Wu and Victoria Beckham , presented colorful and textured sheer slips during the spring/summer 2024 shows, and many of your favorite brands are now following suit and selling sheer cami dresses in maxi lengths. Try wearing the fun and flirty style as a dress over pants for a casual street-style look or with lacy bralettes for a night out.