With only a few seasons under its belt, Italian label MSGM and its irreverent approach to dressing has already left us smitten. And, this collection may be one of its best yet. Pops of bright color, mismatched prints, and soft pastels are the bread and butter of creative director Massimo Giorgetti's playful clothes. And, the decidedly casual styling only makes it more appealing to our real-girl wardrobes. Notice how each lady pairs her outfit with floral, slip-on sneakers? We're totally digging these sporty accents as a contrast to the more feminine silhouettes featured throughout. And, it goes without saying that we're always into footwear that's just as comfy as it is chic.