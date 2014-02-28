With only a few seasons under its belt, Italian label MSGM and its irreverent approach to dressing has already left us smitten. And, this collection may be one of its best yet. Pops of bright color, mismatched prints, and soft pastels are the bread and butter of creative director Massimo Giorgetti's playful clothes. And, the decidedly casual styling only makes it more appealing to our real-girl wardrobes. Notice how each lady pairs her outfit with floral, slip-on sneakers? We're totally digging these sporty accents as a contrast to the more feminine silhouettes featured throughout. And, it goes without saying that we're always into footwear that's just as comfy as it is chic.
So, if you're wondering how to encapsulate that cool-girl attitude in an outfit, look no further. MSGM's resort '14 lookbook provides the perfect mash-up of kooky, athletic, and ladylike elements — neon ruffle-top maxis, dip-dyed pants and dresses, and floral mayhem only begin to describe what's ahead. Sure, there's definitely a lot going on here, but we think that's a good thing. Ogle the clothes to your heart's content, and shop the available styles just in time for the approaching warm-weather months!
Photo: Courtesy of MSGM.