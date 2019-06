Motorcyclists Lead The Way At L.A.’s Dyke March & Pride Parade

The group even welcomes Republicans. “There are gay Republicans, there are gay Libertarians,” Deitch points out. “My point of view is, if you’re going to ride under our banner, you better be for the rights of everyone. Personally, I’m a Democrat, but we need gay Republicans to go back to their party and say, ‘Hey, what about my rights?’” She adds that even though the Trump administration might pay lip service to LGBTQ+ rights, in reality, they are working to roll those rights back . “These past two years since the last election, more of our trans brothers and sisters have been murdered than before,” Deitch says. “Our slogan is, if you come against the rights of any one group, you come against us all. I want the people that ride with me to stand up for their rights, and to stand up for the rights of their trans brothers and sisters and nonbinary friends.”