17 Lesbian Slang Terms Every Baby Gay Needs To Learn

Kasandra Brabaw
Designed by Abbie Winters.
I'll never forget the first time I sat in a roomful of gay people, not because I finally felt like I was "at home" or "living my authentic self" or anything nearly as heart-warming. I was terrified and, honestly, a bit confused. Since I hadn't told anyone that I was a lesbian yet, we can chalk the terror up to fear that my conservative roommate would figure it out. But, the confusion was mostly due to the lingo being slung around me. Words like "U-Hauling," "gold star," and "pillow princess" circled my head like the twittery birds in a cartoon.
Sitting in that room almost felt like listening to another language. As far as I knew, a U-Haul was just a moving truck and gold stars were those stickers that teachers handed out in kindergarten. Yet, it was pretty clear that wasn't what my newfound gay pals were talking about. Over time, I learned what those words, and many more, actually meant, but it took a lot of pretending that I understood and then racing home to Google a new list of words.
So, I've rounded up 17 lesbian slang terms to make it a little easier for the next generation of baby gays (another slang term, though that one is maybe easy to figure out). Just remember, while we're calling these terms "lesbian slang," most of them still work for people who identify as bisexual, queer, pansexual, or any other not-straight orientation.
Gold Star, adjective: A lesbian who's never had sex with a man.

Note: Some people find this term offensive because it creates a hierarchy that automatically devalues bisexual people.
U-Haul, verb: When queer women become emotionally invested in a relationship very quickly.
Celesbian, noun: A famous lesbian.
Pillow Princess, noun: Someone who enjoys the receiving role in sex, but doesn't like to give. (Sometimes considered a derogatory term.)
Lipstick Lesbian, noun: A feminine lesbian.
Soft Butch, noun: Someone who presents mostly masculine, but has some feminine traits. See also: tomboy or a chapstick lesbian.
High Femme, noun: A queer woman who presents extremely feminine.
Stone Butch, noun: Someone who presents extremely masculine. A stone butch might or might not identify as transgender.
Chapstick Lesbian, noun: A lesbian who presents somewhere between masculine and feminine, often dressing in comfortable or sensible clothing. See also: Soft butch.
CisHet, adjective: An abbreviation for someone who's both cisgender and heterosexual.
Baby Dyke, noun: Someone who recently came out as a lesbian.
Dykon, noun: A famous woman (not necessarily gay), who is popular among queer women and seen as a gay icon.
Bed Death, noun: The stereotypical idea that relationships between two women will eventually lead to a sexless life.
Stud, noun: A queer woman, usually a woman of color, who's dominant during sex. Studs are often also butch.
100-Footer, noun: Used to describe someone who appears so stereotypically queer that you can spot them from 100 feet away.
Cliterference, noun: When someone gets in the way of you flirting, making out, or having sex with a girl you're interested in. Essentially, the queer lady version of cock blocking.
Dopplebanger, noun: Someone who is attracted to people who look just like them.
