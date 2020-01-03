Motivational Quotes To Inspire Your Fitness Goals

Going to the gym on January 1 is not so different than having a really great first date after being off the market for a while. You come away invigorated, feeling excited for what your future might hold.
But by the second or third week of January, your gym visits likely feel more like going on your 31st first date in a month. Your motivation has pulled a disappearing act. The uncomfortable moments that seemed manageable at the beginning of the month — your thighs chafing on the treadmill, the miserable gym showers — now seem unbearable.
When willpower fails, turn to the greats. Strong women — from Serena Williams to Simone Biles to Oprah Winfrey — have said some seriously motivational things about pushing through physical and emotional hardships.
Let their sage words inspire you on those days when you feel like you can't make it off the couch, or repeat them to yourself when you're thinking about quitting mid-rep. When the going gets tough, the tough use mantras.