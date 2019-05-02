We agree that placing an annual bouquet-order for Mom's Day is easy. But just because it's tough to beat the convenience of delivered-to-her-doorstep blooms at the click of a button, doesn't mean it's the best gifting option available. This year we're recommending that the flower-fatigued gifters (and giftees) of the world shake things up on May 12 by gifting a top-selling plant instead — because while stem-cut blossoms wither, potted-plants survive and thrive.
On top of a lengthier gift-lifespan, the leafy green goods also come in a wide variety of species, shapes, sizes, and care-levels that make them easily customizable to match your mom's personality quirks and lifestyle habits. Taking this vast sea of options into account, we crafted a streamlined shop-guide of 11 top-selling plants that are already R29 audience-approved to help with making your Mother's Day gifting-decision. Scroll on for the beautiful blooming succulents to quartz-potted air plants, cacti gardens, and more that our readers purchased [and our moms will love] most.
