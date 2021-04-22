It's been said that diamonds are a girl's best friend. But, if you ask us, the BFF in question is more of a baked-good type. We'll be treating the main woman in our lives to some sugar, spice, and everything nice this Mother's Day 2021 because the sparkle of a shiny tennis bracelet has nothing on the glisten of a chocolate-frosted cake or glimmer of a sprinkle-coated cookie. Even though diamonds are forever, mom might prefer a sweet little morsel for her day of honor — and, in that case, we've got her covered. Below, shop a batch of top-notch dessert delivery services that are ready to send all the treats directly to her doorstep for the May 9 occasion. The Mother's Day goodies are aplenty but delivery dates are booking up fast, so click away at this saccharine treasure chest and we guarantee your mom's sweet tooth will be living its best life in a couple of weeks.
Best For: Trendy Treats
Milk Bar takes the cake in terms of cult-favorite nationwide dessert delivery. The Brooklyn-based bakery whips up its cakes, pies, cookies, and truffles and packs them with care to send off for nationwide enjoyment. This year, its Mother's Day collection is keepin' it fruity with strawberry shortcakes, truffles, and caramel snaps.
Best For: Nationwide Treats From Local Bakeries
But, we can't forget about other yummy options like Goldbelly's wide selection of local confections ready to ship Mother's Day brunch, dinner, and dessert to doorsteps nationwide. From charming floral cupcakes to triple-layer piecakens, Goldbelly's desserts are here to spice things up.
Best For: Specialty Chocolates
Vosges Chocolates is here to reinvent the classics, chocolate or otherwise. In the retailer's Mother's Day collection, we can find cupcakes, chocolate truffles, marshmallows, toffee, and more baked up in ways never seen before. Check out this new wave online chocolate factory if your mom likes her sweets to look as good as they taste.
Best For: Cookie Cakes
On the other hand, if your mom likes her classic treats to keep their traditional flare, Mrs. Fields is where it's at. We can't dismiss the guaranteed satisfaction from a jumbo heart-shaped cookie cake, nor will we ever ignore the aromas of a fresh batch of Mrs. Fields cookies. This year, the famed cookie shop has tons of Mother's Day-themed goodies, but of course, feel free to pick your own flavors and customize some sweets to perfection.
Best For: Fresh-Baked Cookie Tins
If we had to send the Cookie Monster to one place on this list, it would be David's Cookies. Every cookie (Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Cherry White, etc.) is whipped up from traditional recipes and is baked to order on the same exact day they are shipped out to customers. So, go ahead and rest easy knowing your mom will open her door to fresh cookies, cheesecakes, brownies, and more.
Best For: Gourmet Gift Baskets
Say hello to eclectic, gourmet gift baskets that give you the best of both worlds. Mouth pairs salty snacks with sweet treats in its indie food gift bundles that are perfect for moms seeking a tad bit more adventure. And, if you're also on the lookout for some non-dessert-related presents, check out this retailer's selection of wellness gifts, charcuterie boards, cocktail kits, and more exciting varieties.
Best For: Candy
Would your mom breeze by a cult-favorite French patisserie to get in line at the local candy store? Then Dylan's Candy Bar is probably your best option. This confectionary emporium offers tons of bright exuberant gourmet sweets in equally fun packaging and has won the hearts of sweet tooths everywhere. For Mother's Day, Dylan's Candy Bar's got all kinds of gift boxes, assortments, and whirly pops ready to go just in time for May 9.
