We Found The Perfect Mother’s Day Flowers For Every Zodiac Sign

PSA: Mother’s Day is May 9. Which means it’s time to order mom the same old bouquet you’ve been getting her every year since you were 16. Or... not. Just as your relationship with your mother has (hopefully) changed since you were a teen, so too should the flowers you send her on this special day. You want something exciting and unique, but that also feels like her. It’s not an easy balance to strike — which is where astrology comes in