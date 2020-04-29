26 Gifts For The Mom Who’s Not A Regular Mom, But A Cool Mom

When we accidentally leave Mother's Day shopping until the eleventh hour, we scramble for an easy fix: sticking with the classic floral bouquet or emailing her a digital Macy's gift card. But your mom deserves a little more thought this year. She has style, she has class, and she's sacrificed a good deal of both in order to raise you. So leave the vacuum and household appliances to your less thoughtful siblings, and give your mom something that will make her feel like the best version of herself.
Ahead, we've rounded up 26 gifts for the most fashionable woman in your life, because besides the late-night Facetime calls, carefully curated care packages, and well, everything else, nothing reminds us how much we love her like borrowing something from her closet. Click on for quirky accessories, grown-up friendship bracelets (hey, why not buy one for yourself too?), and more that'll show your mom just how much of a style icon she is.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
