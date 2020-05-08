I’ve been angry at kids who have hurt my daughter. I’ve yearned to strike back at those losers. I ignored those maternal instincts to clap back at those little jerks on my daughter’s behalf because I am the adult. So, I teach her how to clap back and take revenge. Ha! That’s not true… entirely. My methods won’t land me on a private island in the Cortez Sea like Miriam Macy. But I understand Miriam and although one can certainly understand her frustrations and identify with her desires to help, she should’ve never…I’m not gonna tell you. I will say that Miriam goes far. Like… over-a-cliff far. Because that’s what mothers do sometimes.