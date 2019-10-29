My Mom’s Battle With Breast Cancer Showed Me What True Strength Is

The experience my family had with my mom battling breast cancer greatly impacted me as an athlete today — in a way that I haven’t been able to fully articulate or understand since she left. While I wish she was still here, I feel that she set me up for success in the time that we did have together. Watching her ability to fight through all the trauma that she endured, it taught me that no matter the outcome of an event, you should never settle. Never settle for mediocrity. Continue to ask questions and continue to push the envelope to be the best you can. While it may rub people the wrong way, you know what you need and how you want to get there. There’s always a solution. I’m grateful those qualities were instilled in me.