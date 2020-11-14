14 Actually Useful Gifts Practical People Will Appreciate (& Use)

Practicality mixed with holiday gifts can conjure up images of very sad colored socks that are unwrapped with an even sadder frown. But, let it be known that the sad sock is a practical-holiday gift anomaly! And we're here to stick up for all the practical presents' actually-useful reputations. For all those friends or family members out there that would rather spend their hard-earned coin on something other than an over-priced set of loungewear, this one's for you.
There are countless aesthetically fulfilling AND functional gift options to be had, and we've hunted down the 14 most wanted examples of them right here — from top-rated vacuums to bestselling vibrators and crowd-pleasing weekender bags that will ably support your practical giftee in all of their practical endeavors. Keep clicking for our full list of useful things, each informed by both Refinery29-reader suggestions and anonymous top-bought shopping data. Don't get it twisted: practical people need love, too, and useful gifts don't have to be sad socks.
