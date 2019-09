After starting as a stripper during her time off in college, Riley Reid entered the adult film industry as an extra for In The VIP for Reality Kings in Miami. In 2011, she shot her first sex scene for Bang Bros in their College Rules section. She quickly made a name for herself , moving to LA and pursuing the industry full time.“I have this very weird energy about myself,” she said in an interview . “I have this high sexual drive, and it brings it out of other people, too.”In 2016, she brought home a record-breaking number of awards from the Adult Video News awards, including Performer of the Year. She was also the newest 2016 Fleshlight Girl, having her very own sex toy modeled off her genitalia.