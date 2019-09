We know you're well aware of the powers of Instagram, whether you're looking for design inspiration for your new apartment or to get to the bottom of who this girl is your ex is dating. But did you know the 'gram is a bona fide beauty-product mecca, where under-the-radar indie brands are getting some well-deserved attention?Brands like ColourPop and Melt Cosmetics have followers in the millions, with hundreds of equally famous bloggers singing their praises. The app is such a treasure trove that Richard Parrott , the president of Ricky's NYC , has opened a beauty store in New York City aptly called # (pronounced "hashtag"), which stocks Insta-famous products.We caught up with Parrott to find out how we, too, can discover the coolest new products on the beloved app. Turns out, it's all about knowing where (and how) to look."Makeup artists and bloggers are extremely influential," says Parrott. "[Most] aren’t being paid or pressured [to endorse a product], and it’s more organic." Parrott loves keeping up with makeup artists Angel Merino and Manny Gutierrez . "It's a cool thing to see guys doing it right now," he says. "I think it inspires people, because it's new to see these men using makeup and being artists with such incredible beauty and talent."Parrott also mentions YouTuber Jaclyn Hill and Sugarpill Cosmetics founder Amy Doan (also known as Shrinkle) as "huge influencers" on the 'gram. "It's about a real endorsement," he says of his willingness to trust an Instagrammer over a paid celebrity. "The days of being able to sell somebody snake oil is over. It needs to have a perceived value to it."