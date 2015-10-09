

Follow Beauty-Specific Hashtags

Using hashtags is one of the easiest ways to find new makeup artists and brands, which will introduce you to awesome products. Parrott finds #bblogger and #mua particularly helpful. "I use hashtags to see what's new out there, or to find somebody I haven't seen before," says Parrott.



Always Read The Comments

Parrott emphasizes the importance of quality dialogue between consumers and brands. He peruses the comments on posts to "gauge the actual engagement that people have." When looking for noteworthy new brands, he looks to see how brands react to comments — those that have close relationships with their consumers are ones to look out for. You'll also see how the community is responding to certain products, and use these responses as mini reviews before purchasing.