New York Girls Swear By These Beauty Brands

You may have walked by many a New York girl and thought, What is her secret? What keeps her flawless all the time, even after dancing the night away at a bar until 3 a.m. — and then taking the world by storm by 9 the next morning?
Well, her secret could be a daily green juice or a 6 a.m. morning run. More than likely, however, it's a really good foundation, some concealer, and a ton of water.
So to find out what beauty products New York women are actually using, we worked with Social Context Labs to decipher the most talked-about makeup brands in the Empire State. Pulling conversations from beauty blogs, Twitter, Facebook, and more, the resulting brands are surprising in variety. Yes, there's the classic Tom Ford lipstick that we know all girls covet. But there's also plenty of drugstore brands making a name on social media. Ahead, the top 10 most popular makeup brands in New York.
10. Too Faced
Too Faced may have been bought by Estée Lauder, but that's not hurting the cruelty-free brand's popularity. Case in point? The latest Sweet Peach collection, which had a 10,000 person line on drop day.
Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Collection, $54, available at Too Faced.
The aforementioned Too Faced Peach collection is currently all the rage, but it's this cult classic mascara we'll be returning to for years to come.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara, $23, available at Ulta Beauty.
For a major contour, this chocolate-hued set is great for any skin tone.
Too Faced Cocoa Contour Chiseled to Perfection, $40, available at Sephora.
9. Urban Decay
The ninth most popular beauty brand for New York girls? Urban Decay — in part thanks to its revamped '90s Vice lipstick line.
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick Vintage Capsule Collection in Bruise, $11, available at Macy's.
If you want just a sampling of its cult shades, this 12-pan lip kit is a steal for a mere $25. (You do the math.)
Urban Decay Junkie Vice Lipstick Palette, $25, available at Sephora.
UD's Naked Palettes could very well be an individual company and still be one of the most popular makeup brands on the market.
Urban Decay Naked3 Palette, $54, available at Ulta Beauty.
8. Sephora
Sephora might be a girl's one-stop shop for every beauty product, ever, but the store's namesake brand is also producing incredible beauty buys. We're lusting after this pro brush with long, soft strands that blend soft powders like a dream.
Sephora Collection Pro Airbrush #55, $34, available at Sephora.
Sephora's budget long-lasting liquid lippie could rival competitors twice the price — and come January, we'll have a grand total of 40 shades to choose from. We. Are. Stoked.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain, $14, available at Sephora.
And to get all the makeup off, Sephora even carries an affordable, gentle makeup remover that melts away even the toughest liners and most tear-resistant mascara.
Sephora Collection Waterproof Eye Makeup Remover, $15, available at Sephora.
7. Tom Ford
Oh, Tom Ford, how the red carpet loves your dresses and how New York girls LOVE your lipsticks. We can't get enough of the Lips & Boys collection.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Flynn, $36, available at Sephora.
For the sharpest of cheekbones and the most natural of glows, this contouring duo will basically do the work for you, with nary a tutorial in sight.
Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Highlighter & Shader Duet, $80, available at Nordstrom.
Yes, a $60 blush is hella luxe. But when it makes you look and feel like a million bucks, it's kind of a bargain.
Tom Ford Cheek Color in Love Lust, $60, available at Neiman Marcus.
6. CoverGirl
Not only has CoverGirl slayed in the past year when it comes to choosing brand faces (hello, James Charles), but it's also still churning out quality basics for crazy affordable prices. The brand's blushes, for example, are still beauty blogger faves.
CoverGirl Cheekers Blush, $3.12, available at Target.
Need a mascara that's affordable but just as good as the fancy ones? This classic green tube is your answer for flawless, clump-free, ultra-long lashes.
CoverGirl Clump Crusher Water Resistant Mascara, $4.99, available at Target.
A primer, concealer, and foundation in one — plus SPF!
CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation, $6.39, available at Target.
5. Revlon
The fifth most popular brand for New Yorkers is not that surprising. Revlon's Love Is On campaign launched a universally flattering red for a good cause, after all.
Revlon Love Is On Super Lustrous Lipstick, $8.49, available at Ulta Beauty.
The brand's new line of brushes are also excellent at picking up and blending pigment, especially the tapered contour brush for easy sculpting.
Revlon Contour Brush, $10.19, available at Target.
Rarely will you catch a New Yorker without a fresh manicure — considering you can't walk half a block in the city without stumbling upon a salon. This holographic hue isn't just trendy, it's flattering as hell on all skin tones. Plus, it can last almost as long as your gel mani — if you're careful.
Revlon Holochrome Nail Enamel in Blushing, $6.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
4. Dior
Dior was the fourth ranked makeup brand on the list and it's no surprise — in 2002, DiorShow mascara revolutionized the beauty world with its thick, densely bristled wand.
Dior DiorShow Mascara in Black 090, $28.50, available at Sephora.
High-end foundations might feel like a splurge — but our editors swear by Dior's sheer coverage, which keeps them glowing even after incredibly long days.
Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum 35, $50, available at Sephora.
Finally, you can thank Dior for the dark lip craze you've been seeing on every girl this winter.
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Poison Matte, $35, available at Dior.
In 2016 alone, MAC had some incredibly innovative launches. First, we got the Spellbinder shadow series, with luxe textures that feel like velvet, apply like cream, and look like a high-impact, iridescent powder.
MAC Spellbinder Shadow in Aphrodisiatic, $22, available at MAC.
MAC ended 2016 with a show-stopping Mariah Carey collaboration. You just can't beat a powder with Mariah's diva imprint, after all.
MAC Mariah Carey Extra Dimension SkinFinish in My Mimi, $45.50, available at MAC.
2. Estée Lauder
At number two, it's safe to say that Estée Lauder's hold on the beauty scene began when it launched the cult Advanced Night Repair serum — which is also one of the most popular products in the world. Your mother loves it, your grandmother loves it, and, oh, plenty of beauty bloggers love it, too.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $62, available at Macy's.
Need something that will last through a gym session and a crowded subway ride in your winter coat? Enter: EL's Double Wear Light, which stays put through all manner of urban activity.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Light, $39.50, available at Sephora.
Of course, that foundation will melt right off with Estée's clean, foamy cleanser and mask.
Estée Lauder Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, $25, available at Estée Lauder.
1. Maybelline
The number one most popular brand amongst New Yorkers? Maybelline — thanks to its range of colors and excellent Fit Me! line.
Maybelline FIT ME! Foundation, $4.99, available at Target.
To amp up you skin-care game, Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer is also a beauty blogger favorite. Dab it on, blend, and look flawless without spending major money.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Treatment Makeup, $11.99, available at Ulta Beauty.
Let's not forget that Maybelline is the brand behind many a cult-classic mascara — Great Lash, for one, and the amped-up Volume Express, for another.
Maybelline Volume Express Mascara, $6.49, available at Walgreens.
