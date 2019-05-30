New York Girls Swear By These Beauty Brands

You may have walked by many a New York girl and thought, What is her secret? What keeps her flawless all the time, even after dancing the night away at a bar until 3 a.m. — and then taking the world by storm by 9 the next morning?
Well, her secret could be a daily green juice or a 6 a.m. morning run. More than likely, however, it's a really good foundation, some concealer, and a ton of water.
So to find out what beauty products New York women are actually using, we worked with Social Context Labs to decipher the most talked-about makeup brands in the Empire State. Pulling conversations from beauty blogs, Twitter, Facebook, and more, the resulting brands are surprising in variety. Yes, there's the classic Tom Ford lipstick that we know all girls covet. But there's also plenty of high street brands making a name on social media. Ahead, the top 10 most popular makeup brands in New York.