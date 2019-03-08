Bras are pretty much the BFFs of our everyday wardrobes. Think about it: They offer the kind of daily support (wink, wink) that can only be matched by a particularly lit group chat — and good thing, because there's nothing better than having a trusted team you know you can count on. That's why, when we're on the lookout for new lingerie, we're pretty serious about adding only the cream of the crop to our undergarment arsenal.
So where does one start when looking for the very best bra? Well, we went ahead and did the hard work for you — rounding up our all-time-favorite styles here, just in time for a little spring refresh. The requirements? Unmatched levels of comfort (you can thank LYCRA® fiber in all of them for that), top performance on delivering support, and chic designs that'll inspire all kinds of confidence. From skin-toned basics that won't show up under your favorite white tee to playful, lacy styles (some with underwire, some without), these bras hit every mark and then some. Click through to scope out your fave (or two or three or four...), ahead.