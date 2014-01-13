Jeremy Scott’s debut line for Moschino has finally arrived. The newly appointed creative director revealed select shots from the pre-fall lookbook on Instagram, and naturally, the social-media channel exploded with regrams of praise for this quirky collection.
Sticking to the brand’s eccentric-yet-feminine guns, Scott's standout pieces include signature chain-trim embellished shift dresses, a cow-print top coat, and MOSCHINO-lettered accessories aplenty.
But, for us, the pièce de résistance has to be the leather-jacket-cum-backpack guaranteed to be seen on the street-style set who know a camera-grabbing piece when they see one. We suspect the designer's fans Rihanna and Cara Delevingne will be all over this offering. One can imagine RiRi will get first dibs on the oversized slogan-splashed tees and varsity jacket-dress, while Delevingne will no doubt pull the wackiest of Insta-faces in one of those OTT caps.
Click through to see the entire collection, and let us know in the comments section below which outfit tugs at your
purse heart strings.