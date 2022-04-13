This Plant-Based Meal Delivery Service Taught Me To Love Veggies

There wasn't a single meal I didn't enjoy immensely — which is saying a lot as someone who is kind of picky, if not just ignorant of where many foods come from. I felt incredibly elated by the notion of eating consistently healthy for two weeks, and not feeling absolutely deprived in the process. I love how the oat bowls ($4.99 each) and the vegan soups ($7.99 each) are competitive with, or cheaper than, what you'd be paying at a local, farm-to-table eaterie — but ready to eat right in the comfort of your home. These turned out to be very delightful pick-me-ups for any time of day. And the meal that sent my taste buds spinning was the "Mosaic +" meal ($10.99 each), which are Mosaic dishes specially created by renowned chefs. The 470-calorie Mac & Greens, for example, was a "Mosaic + Greg Baxtrom" production — the man behind the dish, Baxtrom, who is a veteran chef of fancy-schmancy restaurants like Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Per Se, and others. A leafy take on the classic mac & cheese, this Mosiac meal included a medley of rutabaga (the root vegetable I had to Google), broccolini, brussel sprouts, and spinach. Talk about a true, next-level — but still microwaveable — dining experience.