Ever since I went off my birth control four months ago, my skin has been punishing me. The hormonal acne on my jawline went haywire, and small spots sprouted on my forehead and nose. Needless to say, I quickly shifted my skin-care routine to focus on treating my newfound acne — tossing all other products out the door. Then, I met this facial oil.
Moonlit Skincare's Midnight Shift came to my attention via Instagram, and I felt compelled to try it. I'm glad I did, too, because I fell head over heels for the stuff. Why? Because I'm lazy and all my attention goes toward treating my breakouts while my skin dies a slow, dehydrated death. In fact, the only extra time I like to spend in front of the mirror is dedicated to sulfur spot treatments and glycolic peels... until I found this oil that does all the heavy lifting.
Thanks to its brightening ginseng, moisturizing jojoba oil, soothing vitamin E, and free radical-fighting grape seed oil, my skin is left just as hydrated and soft as it was before the whole acne thing happened. Even better, because the oil's texture is dry, it won't clog my pores — or transfer onto my pillowcase when I'm sleeping.
Of course, my skin didn't change overnight. But it does looked better than it has in months. After using it at night for a week straight, I wake up to a complexion that looks healthier and way more radiant. Some days, I even forget I have pimples at all.
