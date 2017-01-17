Story from Work & Money

30 Money Diarists Spill What Happened After Their 7-Day Diary

Jessica Chou
Exactly one year ago today, Refinery29 published its very first money diary, and we watched, surprised, as readers commented on everything from the diarist's eating habits to her job prospects to the seemingly out-of-nowhere line of coke.
We've published 102 diaries since then, and it's been quite a journey. We've gone as far as Singapore and Australia, found variety in the many, many diarists of New York City, and discovered the countless ways women spend and save their money regardless of salary.
To celebrate the one year anniversary of the series, we reached out to every single diarist to ask what they learned from the experience. Did they change any of their spending habits? Did they love or hate the comments? Did they, in the end, learn more about their money?
Ahead, 30 diarists reflect on their experience with the Money Diary community. And, as we continue to grow our pool of submissions, we'd like to say thank you for being a reader, a writer, a critic, or all three. We're opening up our submissions to include diarists of any gender, and we hope the series continues to be an eye-opening experience for everyone.
Have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Fill out our submission form here.

