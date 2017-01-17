Exactly one year ago today, Refinery29 published its very first money diary, and we watched, surprised, as readers commented on everything from the diarist's eating habits to her job prospects to the seemingly out-of-nowhere line of coke.
To celebrate the one year anniversary of the series, we reached out to every single diarist to ask what they learned from the experience. Did they change any of their spending habits? Did they love or hate the comments? Did they, in the end, learn more about their money?
Ahead, 30 diarists reflect on their experience with the Money Diary community. And, as we continue to grow our pool of submissions, we'd like to say thank you for being a reader, a writer, a critic, or all three. We're opening up our submissions to include diarists of any gender, and we hope the series continues to be an eye-opening experience for everyone.