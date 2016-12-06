Industry: State Government (Transport)

Age: 35

Location: Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Salary: $70,145 + train fare $2,776 per year

Husband's Salary: $99,145 approx. My husband and I share money and all expenses. Each week, approx. $800 goes into our shared account to cover all of our bills and food. We each get $114 a week to do whatever we want with, which stays in our personal spending accounts, along with money for petrol and parking.

Paycheck (every 2 weeks): $1,761 (after tax and extra superannuation)

# of Roommates: Husband and 1 dog



Monthly Expenses (Total Amounts)

Mortgage: $1,982 (we pay an extra $457 per month on top of what we have to pay)

Car Payment (2 cars): $457

Utilities: $610 (rates, gas, electricity, internet, 2 mobiles)

Insurance: $344 (house, contents, 2 cars, pet, health)

Uni Payments: Approx. $305/month (this is calculated based on how much I earn and taken out with my tax each pay). I am studying for a Bachelor of Counseling full-time (one class a week plus two subjects online).

Savings: $1,144 + extra. My husband is a carpenter and does overtime each week, so once our bill and pocket money are calculated, anything extra from his paycheck goes into savings. Some weeks it's $190, but when he works on a Saturday, it can be up to $610 extra. Every two weeks, $572 automatically comes out of my pay and goes into the savings account, too. We are also saving up for a trip to Hawaii, and our annual holiday with friends, so we are putting $190/month away.