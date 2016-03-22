A Week In Singapore On A $118,000 Salary

9 a.m. — It's Sunday, so I head to a barre class. I pre-paid for a package of 10 classes for $215. Stop by 7-Eleven to grab a bottle of Fiji water. $2



11 a.m. — The barre class is held near one of the only two açai-bowl places in Singapore, so I go there for food. The shop is located in the basement of a shopping mall, and on the way over I get distracted by Ladurée. I buy three macarons. Then, I get the Nut Bowl from Project Açaí with peanut butter, banana, and chia seeds. $15.11



11:50 a.m. — I arrive at a Starbucks to meet a potential interior designer for our condo. I get an iced tall Americano. $3.07



2:30 p.m. — The meeting runs for two hours, and both my husband and I are starving. We go for Chinese hotpot and pig out. The bill comes out to $78.57, but the husband pays for it. We keep our finances separate for now, so we alternate paying for big meals and rent is split. If we have a child, we will probably open a joint account.



4:30 p.m. — Even though we are stuffed to the brim, we still get organic soft-serve to take home ($8.43). Husband pays for it.



6:30 p.m. — We take our dog to a dog café, which serves both doggy and human food. The dog gets a pork bento box, and my husband and I each grab an iced drink. $17.14



Total: $37.32



