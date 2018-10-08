2:15 p.m. — Even though it's busy today, I take a break from work to update my LinkedIn profile. As I mentioned, I like my new job, but my fiancé and I think I should try to make the jump to a bigger company with more name recognition and better benefits (like his company). This can do a lot in our field and will make me more marketable to reenter the workforce should I decide to take time off within the next few years to raise kids we hope to have. I've always wanted to take time off when my children are young, but want to position myself well so I have the optimal range of options in front of me as I make these decisions.