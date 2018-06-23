A Week In St. Paul, MN, On A Joint $165,000 Salary

5:15 p.m. — Home from work. We have a coupon for Panera that expires soon and it's beautiful out, so we decide to go pick up dinner and eat it at the park. I get a chicken Caesar salad, my husband gets a BBQ chicken flatbread and a Southwest salad, and we order a tomato soup kid's meal for the toddler. I bring snacks for the baby. We drive to the park and settle in to eat. Five minutes in, the baby grabs the toddler's cup of soup and dumps most of it out, which results in meltdown central and a huge mess. Sometimes things just don't go as you envision them with young kids. But, the toddler forgets about it quickly and is so excited to be at the park. She even makes a new friend. I love how friendly and social she is with other kids — I am not sure where she gets it! $19