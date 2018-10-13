11:45 a.m. — Barre is brutal! I love it because I feel so challenged but at the same time it can be really intimidating. I am always very aware that I'm the only Black woman in the room as well as the only one who isn't dressed head to toe in Lululemon. I walk by a Whole Foods on my way home and (very) begrudgingly go inside to buy the rest of the ingredients I need for the shakshuka, plus a couple of things I need for meals this week. Honestly, Whole Foods is not only incredibly expensive, but I am also really not a fan of the whole anti-GMO, gluten-free, organic food scene. There's pretty much no science behind it and the mindset that a lot of people have around it can be very poverty-shaming. I grab just what I need and try to get only things on sale — eggs, tahini, harissa, baby kale, and two cartons of soup. It comes out to way more than I'd like, but I've spent under $100 on groceries this month, so I don't feel too bad about it. $42.22