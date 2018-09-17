Monthly Expenses

Rent: $656.25 (I live with my boyfriend, and we split rent and a parking spot proportionally based on our incomes. I work in higher education, and he works in tech, so my portion is 35%.)

Student Loan Payment: $0 (Thank you, thank you, thank you to my mom and dad for sponsoring my undergraduate tuition.)

Medical, Dental & Vision Insurance: $78

Transit Pass: $50

Pension Contribution: $425

Natural Gas: $7 (stove only)

Water: $35 for my portion

Electricity: $35 for my portion, billed every second month in Seattle

Internet: $36 for my portion

Cell Phone: $72

Roth IRA: $300 (My parents generously make an additional $1,000 contribution annually in lieu of other gifts.)

Savings: $700 (fund for future house, kids, car replacement, etc.)

Travel Fund: $200

Political Organization Dues: $265, assessed on a sliding scale

Independent Journalism Donation: $15

Regional Abortion Fund Donation: $10

Netflix: $15.40 (I pay for a household account and share with family members.)

Spotify: $8.25 for my portion