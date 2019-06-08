Monthly Expenses

Rent: $837.50 for my own room in a three-bedroom house.

Student Loans: $0 (I was lucky to have my parents and scholarships cover my school costs, and I don't own a car or have credit card debt.)

Wi-Fi: $25.35

Gas Bill: ~$10-$30

Water & Electric: ~$40

Spotify: $4.99 Spotify Premium +Hulu with that fresh student discount. This is my last month with the discount — next month I'll pay full price for Spotify and lose my Hulu subscription. :(

Netflix & Phone Bill: $0 (Shout-out to the parentals.)

Healthcare: On my parents' plan until I'm 26. My work provides healthcare coverage, but my older sister, who has a much more established career, is still on their plan, which I figure means I can do it, too.

Pilates & Yoga Studio: $74 (My membership is $109/month, but work covers up to $35.)

Orca Transit Card: ~$40 (My work loads on $75 each month, which is wonderful.)

Savings: At least $100, plus anything from my paychecks that I don't spend.

401(k): I'm not eligible yet (I haven't been employed for 90 days), but once I am, I plan to contribute enough to receive the company match.