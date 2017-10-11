A Week In Santa Barbara, CA, On A $129,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $500 lease payment for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom pool house on a family friend's property, all utilities included. (That's nowhere near the norm for this area. My friend heard that I couldn’t find an apartment that allowed large dogs, and offered me their unused pool house for a steal, in exchange for architectural services and babysitting their kids when needed. I renovated the house during the time I’ve lived in it, and I have LOVED the process.)

Loan Payments: None. All my schooling was covered by scholarship. I also got all my general studies done through the local community college while I was still in high school. It was hard, but totally worth it. I was able to graduate from college with a master's, a completed internship, and an architecture license in four years instead of seven. It pays to work hard in high school!

Car Insurance: $91 — should be noted that my parents bought me a car as a college graduation present. I am insanely grateful. They used a portion of my college fund, which was started when I was born, and which they and I contributed to over the years. The rest of the college fund became their vacation fund, which they deserve.

Internet: $40

Amazon Prime: $99/yearly

Phone Bill: $0 — covered by company

Credit Card Payments: Differs month to month. I paid off my college credit card debt about nine months ago. After I landed my job (which was three months out of school), I stopped using my credit card except for hotels, clothes, and flights to get points and miles. I pay it off in full every month, so it just depends on how much I use it. Past month was only $70.