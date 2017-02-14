A Week In Plano, TX, On A $40,000 Budget

Day Two 7 a.m. — Why am I awake this early? Might as well be productive. I call the mail-order prescription service that my health insurance insists I use. I'll take it — free birth control is free birth control. But last month they sent a 90-day supply to my very old address. I spend 30 minutes on the phone with them, but we finally get it sorted and they are going to expedite my 90-day supply. Thank goodness, because I can feel PMS coming on already! 8 a.m. — Why did I make that call without any coffee in my system? I make coffee in my Chemex and then pour it over half and half and whisk it with my immersion blender to make something akin to a latte. It's delicious. 9:30 a.m. — I head out to pick up my friend and her cousin for yoga at a local brewery. We arrive at the brewery and find out that we were supposed to register ahead of time, and the class is sold out. I don't like to pre-register for things and commit my money (even if it's only $15) to an event I may decide not to attend, so I'm okay with getting rejected at the door. 11 a.m. — We take our yoga fail as a sign to start eating and drinking. We stop to pick up my friend's roommate and then head to a local upscale BBQ place that I've never tried before. I order pulled pork eggs Benedict and have two mimosas. We each pay for our own meals. The drinks have me feeling generous so I tip a little over 20%. $31.84 1 p.m. — We decide to continue day-drinking. My friend and I go to the grocery store for supplies to make mimosas and palomas, and the roommate and cousin go to the liquor store for the tequila and champagne (Texas blue laws... you can't buy liquor at the grocery store). I buy the groceries and my friend promises to Venmo me later. $21.15 2 p.m. — Back at my friend's house, we drink, I lead some yoga, and we smoke some weed that my friend's roommate graciously provides. 2:30 p.m. — Somehow the topic of a lamp comes up. My friend has an extra lamp she wants to give me! Thank you, gods of the unwanted lamp! So glad I didn't drop $30 last night on Target.com. 4:30 p.m. — My sister and her boyfriend are in town so I meet up with them at a local pub. I snack on her cheese fries and order a Lonestar Beer. Sis' boyfriend pays. 5:45 p.m. — More drinking. Sis' boyfriend buys champagne and Red Bull and I pick up a six-pack of beer at the 7-Eleven. $10.27 9:30 p.m. — Sis and her boyfriend leave. I set my timer for an hour long nap. I'm supposed to meet up with my friends later but I'm soooo sleepy. 10:30 p.m. — My friend texts "We'll be in Deep Ellum in 10." I am already very asleep and so I miss the text. Daily Total: $63.26