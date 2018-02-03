A Week In Northern New Jersey On An $82,400 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Deductions: ~$950 is deducted from my paycheck for taxes, health insurance, accident insurance, retirement (12% in a 401(k) and a 6% company match), and life insurance

Utilities: ~$70 in the winter (split evenly)

Cable & Internet: $160 (split evenly)

Investments: $80

Car Insurance: $120

Savings: I am trying to save at LEAST $200/month into a travel and emergency fund. I also put whatever I feel comfortable with at the end of each month to another savings account.

Credit Card Debt: ~$400 total between a few cards. I had a lot of debt from college and my early 20s when I wasn't very responsible with money. I had a second job the past few years, and that income was used to get this balance down a lot.

Therapy: $30-$60, depending on how often I go that month.

Spa Membership: $80 for acupuncture and massages; self-care is important.

Spotify, Netflix, Hulu & HBO Now: $43

Charitable Donations: $25 to our local Planned Parenthood and $10 to WNYC