A Week In New York, NY, On A $62,000 Salary

7 p.m. — Time for my call with my therapist! I have clinical anxiety so I speak to a therapist on the phone once every two weeks. She is the best, and has totally helped me get my anxiety under control. I barely even notice it anymore. I honestly think everyone should speak to a therapist. It has been invaluable for my health and growth. I was lucky to find "my person" after only trying one therapist. I know most people have to try a few different therapists before they find someone who is the right fit, but my uncle recommended this woman to me and she is fantastic. Also, my uncle graciously pays for my sessions! I cannot thank him enough.