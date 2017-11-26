A Week In New York City On A $132,600 Salary

10:45 a.m. — I am excited to sleep in and take the day off from work to hang out with my dad! I found out yesterday that the hotel guests can book a HIIT class at a CrossFit gym next door at a discounted price. My leg is feeling a lot better and I haven't done much exercise at all this week, so I decide to check it out. Upon arriving, I am immediately intimidated by the extremely fit men and women gathered at the gym — and they all seem to know each other. We go through a round of exercises. I am absolutely exhausted about 40 minutes into the class and decide to do the "walk of shame" and sneak out. No regrets! $20