6:05 a.m. — Like yesterday, today is a bit of a struggle to get out of bed. I manage, though, and make my way (a.k.a. crawl) to the bathroom to get ready for the day. As I'm brewing my coffee, I remember that my thermos is broken and I have to figure out an alternative to getting my morning cup of jo from home to work without spilling it all over me and anyone sitting near me on the shuttle. I find an oversized mason jar in one of my kitchen cabinets, so I opt for a big ole cup of iced coffee this morning. I accidentally overestimate the size of that mason jar and brew a bit too much. Instead of letting it go to waste, I pour the excess into my daily smoothie for a little extra something something.