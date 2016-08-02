A Week In Madrid On An $800/Month Scholarship

Industry: Development Studies

Age: 25

Location: Madrid

Paycheck amount: ~$837.64 is the scholarship fee I get each month to cover cost of living. (I use my savings for non-essentials like trips, concerts, and clothes.)

# of roommates: two guys, both Spanish.



Monthly Expenses

Rent: ~$301. I found this apartment because a friend of mine is dating my roommate’s best friend. My room is small and pretty basic, but it’s got all I need, and it’s in a decent, central area. The metro and bus are within walking distance. I have a strict policy of not using cabs unless it’s totally worth it, because it’s expensive, and most of the time I can cover distances with public transport. I walk a lot, since I don’t go to the gym or practice any sports here.

Loan Payments: None

Utilities: We split the bill three ways, so it’s usually $33-$44 in bills (gas, water, and electricity) plus $13.40 for internet. I share my Netflix account with my family (my dad pays).

Transportation: $22.34 a month for unlimited metro and bus use. (This rate is valid until you’re 26). $11.17 a month for using the shared city bicycles, which are great now that the weather is

good.

Phone Bill: $16.75

Health Insurance: Covered by my scholarship

Donations: $13.40 a month to NGO helping Syrian refugees.



Day One 8 a.m. — Get up at 8 a.m., internship starts at 10 a.m. Have breakfast at home, which means a bowl of cereal, a slice of toast with olive oil and edam cheese, and coffee or OJ. Today it's coffee. Pack snacks for the morning (I’m constantly hungry): a peach, a muesli bar, and some dried cranberries.



3 p.m. — Meet my two best friends for lunch. We’re celebrating; we all got our theses approved this week and have been craving pizza for a few days. We eat two carbonara pizzas. $6.71



4:30 p.m. — It’s been awfully hot these past few days. Just walking down the street is torture, so we decide to reward ourselves further and go looking for an ice cream shop I spotted a few days ago and wanted to try in the district of Malasaña. We take forever deciding, because the flavors look so good. They get a pineapple, lime, and mango pop; I get cranberries and hibiscus. $3.35



6 p.m. — After six months of nonstop cold and rain and blizzards, my wardrobe needs some serious updates for this weather, and since we’re in a rewarding mood, we stop by Mango’s Outlet. We lose ourselves for about two hours in there. The discounts are really good. I buy a dress, a shirt, a pair of pants, a tank top, and a belt for €35. We keep walking and spot a cute shoe store, I go in looking for some wedge sandals and find ones I like, but they haven’t got any left in my size. I go home and eat more ice cream for dinner because I’m still full of pizza. $39.12



Daily Total: $49.18