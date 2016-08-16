A Week In Los Angeles On A $75,000 Salary

Day 6 1 p.m. — My sister is in town from Chicago, so I take the next two days off work. It's not going to be a great example of my everyday life, but here it is. We go to lunch at Guisados, my treat. Yummy tacos. $22.35



2 p.m. — Student-loan payment, $150 (counted above in monthly expenses).



3:30 p.m. — We go to a Korean spa, but I won't say which one because it's a steal. We grab some mochi first: $5



4 p.m. — Reflexology massage, my sister's treat: $50.



8 p.m. — Uber to Bootleg Theater for a free comedy show. $8.11



9 p.m. — Two drinks for us, my treat. $13



10 p.m. — We Uber to another bar to meet up with that cute boy who I went on a date with on Thursday and his squad. $5.15



11:30 p.m. — Pick up Uber back to my neighborhood, $9.15. Drinks for myself, my sister, and cute boy, who my sister delightfully points out looks like her ex-roommate who trained his pit bull to attack people. No chill, no chill. $32. Total: $41.15



1:20 a.m. — Go home and drunkenly cook latkes.



Daily Total: $94.76