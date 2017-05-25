A Week In Los Angeles, CA On A $68,000 Salary

Monthly Expenses

Housing: $2,200/month to rent a dated two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with no laundry and one parking spot in a nice neighborhood. My husband handles all of the expenses related to the apartment, including rent and utilities. We used to own a small condo, but we sold it two years ago at a nice profit with the idea of upgrading to a house. We are still living in the "temporary" apartment with no end in sight, since the housing market here is crazy and you get very little for a lot of money. We're planning on settling in, and waiting for a housing crash — which is an absolutely awful thing to wish for, but seems to be the only way we will get our foot in the door.

Loan Payments: $750/month for two new cars plus $120 for husband's student loans. He handles all three expenses.