A Week In Indianapolis, IN, On A $40,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week, we're featuring moms and their spending during the back-to-school rush. Per Deloitte, in the United States alone, back-to-school season is the second biggest shopping season of the year, "touching 29 million households and accounting for $27 billion in sales." Since women are usually responsible for household purchases, wherever they are in the country or in the world, we wanted to see what it's like for women with children of a variety of ages, in a variety of locations.
Today: a programs director who makes $40,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on Thai iced tea and tickets to Europe.
Occupation: Director of Programs
Industry: Nonprofit
Age: 29
Location: Indianapolis
My Salary: $40,000 | Husband's Salary: $26,500
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $728 mortgage payment
Student Loan: $90
Car Payments: $420
Hospital Payment Plans: $250 from HSA (I'm still paying off childbirth.)
All Other Monthly Expenses
Internet: $30
Gas: $45
Electric: $146
Phone Bill: $100 for two phones
Netflix & Hulu: I mooch off friends.
Insurance: $120
Roth 401(k) Contributions: $420
Short-Term Disability & Life Insurance: $60
HSA Contribution: $250
Emergency Savings Fund: $188
