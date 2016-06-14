A Week In Houston On A $108,000 Salary

Day Five 6 a.m. — Head to the work gym for a personal training session. These are like $32.50 for 30 minutes, so pricey but worth it, and I buy the bulk 20-class pack about once every other month, so I’m still using up classes on my last pack. I drink another protein shake afterwards.



8:30 a.m. — Toast an English muffin that I brought from home and coat it in vanilla almond butter that I keep at my desk.



9 a.m. — Cave and get a latte at the Starbucks kiosk with a coworker. $4



11 a.m. — Head home to meet the mobile groomer and eat lunch. Our labradoodle is very high-maintenance, and Houston is hot as balls in the summer, so the dog gets a cut every four weeks. And he always looks just like a bobble-head afterward, because we keep his head hair longer. While the dog is getting his groom on, I heat up a leftover meatloaf burger and green beans for lunch. I burn the bun for my burger in the toaster, but eat it anyway. Groom is $115 plus a $30 tip, so $145. This is really a monthly expense that happened to fall on this week.



12:30 p.m. — Stop by the coffee shop a block from our house because I need to break a $20 to have a $5 bill for my Bunco group tonight. Use it as an excuse to get an iced latte and a peanut-butter-cup doughnut. This place is expensive, but it’s local, and the staff members are super sweet. $6.50 + $1.50 tip, so $8.



2 p.m. — Split the doughnut with a coworker.



5 p.m. — Head home and walk the dog in between rainstorms. Stop to chat with some neighbors and am gifted with a Wamosa (watermelon juice and champagne). Score!



7 p.m. — Bunco night. Last year, a group of 12 from my neighborhood started getting together and playing Bunco, taking turns hosting. Tonight, we are playing Pokeno instead. Wine and light bites are provided by the hostess. There’s a $5 buy-in, but tonight I am the big winner, so I get my $5 back, plus an extra $20. And I end up good and tipsy because we decided to turn Pokeno into a drinking game.



Daily Total: $12