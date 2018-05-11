1:30 p.m. — I haven't eaten since the cereal this morning, so I leave for lunch. I usually eat at my desk or go home for lunch, but once a week I go to the south side of town to get allergy shots at my doctor's office and usually treat myself to lunch somewhere I might not normally go around there. Today I go to a gyro spot that I haven't been to in a few months and get a gyro salad and an apple fritter ($10.45). Since they're close to closing, the woman gives me two fritters for the price of one. I eat my salad and part of one of the fritters before getting my shots. The shots are around $13 out of pocket each week, but I only pay the bill every six weeks or so, and I just paid last week, so no charge today. $10.45