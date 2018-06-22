A Week In Conroe, TX, On A Joint $121,000 Salary

4 p.m. — J. has been furiously working on the computer trying to find us flights for our trip to Europe this summer. We were originally planning to go to Toronto and Montreal, but last week J. found a two-week river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest for 70% off, so we made the uncharacteristically impulsive decision to completely change our plans. When J. emerges from the study, he reveals that for some reason it was cheaper for us to fly business class to Amsterdam, so we're going to get to see how the other half lives ($4,200). We'll still be in economy on the way back, but hey, I'll take it! We spend the afternoon excitedly researching the amenities that are included with our flight. We are fairly big cheapskates in our normal lives so that we can afford to travel often and also put a lot of money into savings and investments. $4,200