A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $70,000 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Gym Membership: $65 after a $20 discount from work

Spotify: $9.99. I just realized I no longer receive student pricing.

Cell Phone: $0. I'm still on my parents' plan.

Transportation: $100 pre-tax for an unlimited pass

Health Insurance: ~$170/month for HSA savings, dental, and medical, withdrawn pre-tax

Savings: None currently in cash, but I do contribute ~$550/month across my 401(k), Roth 401(k), and Employee Stock Program. My company also matches 5%.

Hair: ~$100/month. I get my hair colored and cut every six weeks.