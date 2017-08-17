A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $70,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a financial analyst who makes $70,000 per year. This week, she spends some of her money on new Asics during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Occupation: Financial Analyst
Industry: Banking
Age: 23
Location: Chicago, IL
Salary: $70,000
Paycheck Amount (Bi-weekly): ~$1,650 per paycheck, after taxes and deductions
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,050/month in rent. I live with two roommates.
Utilities: $15 for electricity (all other utilities are included in rent). We do not have air conditioning, which would inflate this bill otherwise.
Student Loan: ~$225 per month, however, I try to pay about $500/month.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Gym Membership: $65 after a $20 discount from work
Spotify: $9.99. I just realized I no longer receive student pricing.
Cell Phone: $0. I'm still on my parents' plan.
Transportation: $100 pre-tax for an unlimited pass
Health Insurance: ~$170/month for HSA savings, dental, and medical, withdrawn pre-tax
Savings: None currently in cash, but I do contribute ~$550/month across my 401(k), Roth 401(k), and Employee Stock Program. My company also matches 5%.
Hair: ~$100/month. I get my hair colored and cut every six weeks.
