A Week In Chicago, IL On A $101,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: a compliance consultant who makes $101,000 per year and spends it on Peeps Oreos.
Occupation: Compliance Consultant
Industry: IT
Age: 26
Location: Chicago, IL
Salary: $101,000 base salary, plus 5-30% performance bonus
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,350
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $1,550 mortgage, including taxes and insurance. (I have a roommate who pays $1,250/month in rent.)
HOA Fees: $600
Utilities: HOA covers water and gas. I pay $40 a month in electricity.
Health Insurance/Dental: $0. This is covered by my company. (High deductibles though!)
Internet: $50, reimbursed by company.
Cable/HBO Go: $15. I trade this with my friend for her Netflix account.
Phone Bill: $100, reimbursed by company
Savings: I fully max out my IRA, 401(k), and HSA accounts. I don't have a set savings amount, but instead I try to set budgets for myself in various categories (e.g. groceries, eating out, entertainment, shopping). I try to stay under $1,000 in spending a month excluding housing, but it really tends to vary.
Beauty Box: $25.90. I started treating myself to this because I thought I should start taking better care of my skin. (And it's fun to receive a new package every month.)
