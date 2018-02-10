A Week In Bucks County, PA, On $18/Hour

All Other Monthly Expenses

Car Insurance & Cell Phone: I'm on a family plan and pay my parents $180/month.

Gym Membership: $75. My gym is a complete luxury that I know is way out of my price range, but I absolutely love it.

Health Insurance: $123; it's not offered through work. I have my own plan.

Netflix: $10

Apple Music: $10.59

Savings: Because my take-home pay varies so greatly, it's hard for me to commit to a monthly savings amount. Recently, I have been putting my waitressing tips into my checking account and my managing paycheck into savings. If I only work my scheduled managing hours, my paycheck is $180 each week. I usually work more than that though. I put more in savings if I have a good week waitressing. My tips each week vary from $300-$800 or more; $500 is about the average.